Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Flyers Game Day

- The Caps just wrapped up a very tough stretch of the schedule - and while their record didn’t reflect it, there were actually positive signs in the outcome. [Rink]
- On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Caps find themselves on the outside of playoff contention looking in... but is history on their side? [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s bruised-up battle with the Flyers from Vogs, AP, and FLM, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Broad Street Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The Caps’ first quarter of the season has been marred by injury after injury after injury, and it’s cost them in the standings. [WaPo, WashTimes, NoVa Caps]
- Tonight’s opponent hasn’t had quite the same level of injuries as the Caps (because no one has), but they’re pretty banged up in their own right, missing six regulars. [NBCS Philly, BSH]
- So at what point does it stop being “early in the season” for this struggling Caps team? [S&S]
- Because that Thanksgiving cutoff? It’s something the hockey world believes in, right up to the coaches. [NHL]
- How to fix the Caps’ flaws (beyond just “get dudes healthy and back in the lineup again and then stop getting hurt”). [ESPN]
- More on those positive signs for the Caps, as their possession and shot metrics continue to improve. Next step: find the back of the opponents’ nets. [NoVa Caps]
- Does this Caps’ team have an identity? [S&S]
- Official Caps Pup Biscuit is taking his knowledge and sharing it with other wannabe service dogs. Good pupper! [Fox 5]
- Finally, happy 31st birthday to brand new papa (congrats!!) Garnet Hathaway, and happy 35th to the Super Swede himself, Nicklas Backstrom!
