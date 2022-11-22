 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips: Despair and Hope

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Frustration is starting to set in as the Caps continue their prolonged slump, the team takes some positive steps forward on the injury front and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Looking ahead to what should be another very fun week of games for the Caps - but hey, at least there’s turkey in the middle! [Rink]
  • The Caps have won just two of their last ten games - and the frustration is starting to seep in. [WHN, S&S, Journal de Montreal]
  • A lot of those losses got off to a quick start, as the team has fallen into first-period holes too often (although the reason for that may not be as clear-cut as you think). [NBCSW]
  • But hark, could there be a bright light on the horizon? T.J. Oshie could be making his way back into the lineup after a second-straight day of full practice. WOO. [WHN]
  • More updates from yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Carlson, Caps365)]
  • Handing out some rankings of power, along with a single word to describe each team thus far. The possibilities (especially of the four-letter variety) are endless... [The Score]
  • Delving into the potential for a Bo Horvat acquisition by the Caps. [THN]
  • The team’s recent Veterans Day auction raised almost $40,000 for the United Heroes League, which provides access to sports for children of military members. [Caps]
  • Finally... goddamn, is this ever a sight for sore eyes:

