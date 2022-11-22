Tuesday Caps Clips: Despair and Hope

Your savory breakfast links:
- Looking ahead to what should be another very fun week of games for the Caps - but hey, at least there’s turkey in the middle! [Rink]
- The Caps have won just two of their last ten games - and the frustration is starting to seep in. [WHN, S&S, Journal de Montreal]
- A lot of those losses got off to a quick start, as the team has fallen into first-period holes too often (although the reason for that may not be as clear-cut as you think). [NBCSW]
- But hark, could there be a bright light on the horizon? T.J. Oshie could be making his way back into the lineup after a second-straight day of full practice. WOO. [WHN]
- More updates from yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Carlson, Caps365)]
- Handing out some rankings of power, along with a single word to describe each team thus far. The possibilities (especially of the four-letter variety) are endless... [The Score]
- Delving into the potential for a Bo Horvat acquisition by the Caps. [THN]
- The team’s recent Veterans Day auction raised almost $40,000 for the United Heroes League, which provides access to sports for children of military members. [Caps]
- Finally... goddamn, is this ever a sight for sore eyes:
Nicklas Backstrom was doing some shooting drills with assistant coach Blaine Forsythe before Capitals practice. He is finished now. Practice starts shortly. pic.twitter.com/QifapDyWFx— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 21, 2022
