The Noon Number: Index of Doom

89.8 - The Capitals’ special teams index (power-play percentage plus penalty kill) over the last two weeks, eighth-worst in the league over that span, with a power-play rate of just over 16% and a penalty kill of 73.7%. That number drops to a third-lowest 72.5 over the last three games (10% PP, 62.5 PK).

In the seven games played since November 7, the Caps have given up five power-play goals on the last 19 times shorthanded (although they do have one shorthanded goal in that time), and scored just five goals of their own despite a whopping 31 chances with the extra man.

Four of those five power-play goals came in one game, the win over the Oilers two weeks ago; since then, just a single tally against the Blues last week. On the flip side, they’ve given up power-play goals in each of their last four games.