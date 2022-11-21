Monday Caps Clips: Making McMoves

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s shutout loss to the Colorado Avalanche from RMNB and S+S.
- The Capitals loaned Connor McMichael to the Hershey Bears yesterday afternoon. [Caps, Bears, Athletic ($), WHN (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, S+S, PHR]
- Notes from yesterday’s practice, including the reappearance of both T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov in the lineup. [Coach Laviolette, NHL, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- It does indeed look like the Caps will be getting some injury help soon. [Athletic ($)]
- The Capitals are now 20 games into the season, and things aren’t looking great. [RMNB]
- With things not looking great, do the “Erik Karlsson and Washington Capitals” rumors make sense? [WHN]
- Connor McMichael made his AHL season debut yesterday in Hershey’s 4-2 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Forward prospect Alexander Suzdalev continues to stay hot in the WHL with a two-goal game on Saturday. [NoVa Caps]
- Who from the Capitals’ organization made The Athletic’s hottest prospects list? [Athletic ($)]
- Aaron Volpatti sat down with Mike Vogel on the latest episode of the Break the Ice podcast to discuss the incredible story of his journey to the NHL. [Caps]
Finally, some positive vibes for everyone:
A Sunday skate with the Irwins#CapsDads pic.twitter.com/UlmKDzHmQd— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 20, 2022
