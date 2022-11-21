 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Caps Clips: Making McMoves

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: McMike heads to Hershey, some positive injury updates, thoughts on the Caps’ current play and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Preseason-Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
  • A few leftovers from Saturday night’s shutout loss to the Colorado Avalanche from RMNB and S+S.
  • The Capitals loaned Connor McMichael to the Hershey Bears yesterday afternoon. [Caps, Bears, Athletic ($), WHN (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, S+S, PHR]
  • Notes from yesterday’s practice, including the reappearance of both T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov in the lineup. [Coach Laviolette, NHL, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • It does indeed look like the Caps will be getting some injury help soon. [Athletic ($)]
  • The Capitals are now 20 games into the season, and things aren’t looking great. [RMNB]
  • With things not looking great, do the “Erik Karlsson and Washington Capitals” rumors make sense? [WHN]
  • Connor McMichael made his AHL season debut yesterday in Hershey’s 4-2 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Forward prospect Alexander Suzdalev continues to stay hot in the WHL with a two-goal game on Saturday. [NoVa Caps]
  • Who from the Capitals’ organization made The Athletic’s hottest prospects list? [Athletic ($)]
  • Aaron Volpatti sat down with Mike Vogel on the latest episode of the Break the Ice podcast to discuss the incredible story of his journey to the NHL. [Caps]

Finally, some positive vibes for everyone:

Loading comments...