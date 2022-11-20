Sunday Caps Clips: What the Blank

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), Avs, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Denver Post, Denver Gazette, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and MHH.
- The highlight of the night (...although admittedly, the bar was low) was the starting lineup, which featured some courageous guests in the house for Hockey Fights Cancer night:
- At least Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel had one thing to smile about after the game, as they were presented with their Stanley Cup rings. Congrats, boys!
Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel show off their Stanley Cup rings after receiving them from the Colorado Avalanche postgame tonight. pic.twitter.com/Qg8wn3qNCJ— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 20, 2022
- The Caps just can’t seem to find any consistency on offense, and it’s putting them in a hole that could be too deep to climb out of in time for the postseason. [Caps Outsider]
- Amazingly there was some positive injury news yesterday, as Nicklas Backstrom actually skated with the team in a non-contact jersey. Heart. Full. [Caps, NHL]
Blech.
