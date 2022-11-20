 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Caps Clips: What the Blank

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps get whitewashed for their fourth-straight loss, some very special guests help kick off the evening and more.

By Becca H
Colorado Avalanche v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • At least Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel had one thing to smile about after the game, as they were presented with their Stanley Cup rings. Congrats, boys!
  • The Caps just can’t seem to find any consistency on offense, and it’s putting them in a hole that could be too deep to climb out of in time for the postseason. [Caps Outsider]
  • Amazingly there was some positive injury news yesterday, as Nicklas Backstrom actually skated with the team in a non-contact jersey. Heart. Full. [Caps, NHL]

