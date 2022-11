3 - Number of goaltending tandems in the NHL right now in which both goalies have a save percentage above league-average. The current league average is .902, well below the marks currently held by Darcy Kuemper (.922) and Charlie Lindgren (.919).

Kuemper and Lindgren have a combined save percentage of .921, which is the fifth-highest in the league - as is their combined save percentage of .930 at even strength, where they have turned aside 266 of the 286 shots faced so far.