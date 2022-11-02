Wednesday Caps Clips: The House Doesn’t Always Win

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OT loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Lindgren, Strome, Johansson, recap), Knights, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Vegas Sun, Peerless, WHN, S&S, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, SinBin, and Knights on Ice.
- The final outcome may not have been in his favor, but Charlie Lindgren was very sharp again - part of a goaltending tandem that has kept the Caps in every game. [NBCSW]
- But seriously, look at this save:
(Something about Caps’ goalies making huge saves on Vegas just feels right, doesn’t it?)
- SIGH...
INJURY UPDATE: #Caps forward Beck Malenstyn (upper body) will not return. #CapsKnights— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 1, 2022
- That reality also includes this stomach-punch of an update:
#Caps forward Connor Brown, who was injured on October 17 versus Vancouver, underwent a surgical procedure on his right knee to reconstruct his torn ACL. Based on the nature of this procedure, Brown is expected to miss 6-8 months.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 1, 2022
- Unfortunately this steady flow of bodies to the injured list is a reality that the Caps are learning to get used to living. [NBCSW]
- Dylan Strome and Marcus Johansson have added a much-needed spark to the Caps’ power play. [NoVa Caps]
- T.J. Oshie is out indefinitely, which means someone needs to fill his spot in the lineup - but whot’s the best option? [RMNB]
- A few leftovers from Monday night’s SO loss to Carolina. [RMNB, Canes Country]
- Checking in on the Caps’ prospect pool. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, something happy - LOOK AT THE ADORABLE.
just gonna go ahead and say this is the cutest thing you've seen today #CapsDads pic.twitter.com/KkWZKH0W0k— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 1, 2022
