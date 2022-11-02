 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips: The House Doesn’t Always Win

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Another scrappy effort by the Caps falls short against visiting Vegas, Brown undergoes surgery, and more.

By Becca H
Vegas Golden Knights v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

(Something about Caps’ goalies making huge saves on Vegas just feels right, doesn’t it?)

  • SIGH...
  • That reality also includes this stomach-punch of an update:
  • Unfortunately this steady flow of bodies to the injured list is a reality that the Caps are learning to get used to living. [NBCSW]
  • Dylan Strome and Marcus Johansson have added a much-needed spark to the Caps’ power play. [NoVa Caps]
  • T.J. Oshie is out indefinitely, which means someone needs to fill his spot in the lineup - but whot’s the best option? [RMNB]
  • A few leftovers from Monday night’s SO loss to Carolina. [RMNB, Canes Country]
  • Checking in on the Caps’ prospect pool. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, something happy - LOOK AT THE ADORABLE.

