Capitals vs. Avalanche Game Thread
The defending champs are in town for a Saturday evening throwdown in the District
By Becca H@BeccaH_JR Nov 19, 2022, 6:00pm EST

Broadcast Info: NBCSWWJFK, Capitals Radio 24/7

Previews of tonight's clash with the Avs from Vogs, the Avs, AP, NBCSW, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Mile High Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.

Let's. Go. Babes.
