Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Avalanche Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps’ first periods have been a struggle this season... but are they actually playing badly or is something else going on? [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s clash with the Avs from Vogs, the Avs, AP, NBCSW, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Mile High Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- On this Hockey Fights Cancer night, Martin Fehervary definitely fights for his late mother, who he lost to lung cancer when he was just 9. [NHL]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s shootout loss. [S&S, RMNB]
- Discussing Wilson’s potential return, Laviolette’s future, and more in this Caps’ mailbag. [WHN]
- The Caps are going through it, y’all. [THN]
- There has been a lot of talk about Connor McMichael over the last few weeks - so take a closer look at how he’s done through the first quarter-ish of the season. [NoVa Caps]
- Putting Darcy Kuemper’s performance so far in the 2022-23 season up against his two Washington predecessors. [RMNB]
