4 - Number of defensemen in Capitals history who have scored both a shorthanded and power-play goal in the same game, with John Carlson joining that club last night in St. Louis. Carlson was the first Caps’ blueliner to achieve this since Mike Green did so back in February of 2009. Prior to that, it was Al Iafrate accomplishing the feat in 1993, and the first Capital to ever score shorthanded and on the power play was Kevin Hatcher a year earlier.

(h/t Ben Raby)