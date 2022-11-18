Friday Caps Clips: Comeback Comes Up Short

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s shootout loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), Blues, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Post-Dispatch, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- John Carlson celebrated his milestone 900th game with a bang, potting two goals - one shorthanded, one on the power play - against the Blues. [NBCSW]
- It may not have gone exactly as planned, but for Charlie Lindgren, facing his former team meant a little more than just another game. [NBCSW]
- Adjust your calendars - the NHL has changed the time and swapped out some national broadcasts for two of the Caps’ future games. [Caps]
- Reflecting on the differences and similarities between the way Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre are being developed. [NoVa Caps]
- For years, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby have led their respective teams to the postseason... is this the first year in which the playoffs will feature neither? [Puck Prose]
- After entering into a deal with FTX last winter, Monumental is severing ties with the crypto company on the heels of their recent bankruptcy announcement. [WaPo]
- Now cancer-free, Caps’ prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko got some inspiration from another hockey player who battled cancer and won. [NHL]
- Six children who are currently battling or have battled cancer will be part of the starting lineup Saturday night for the Caps’ Hockey Fights Cancer evening. [Caps]
