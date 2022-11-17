Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Blues Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- A closer look at the Washington Capitals defense, or lack thereof sometimes. [Rink]
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup with the St. Louis Blues from Peerless and Vogs.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday’s loss to the Panthers from RMNB, S+S, and Florida Hockey Now.
- How have the Caps fared over the last week? [NoVa Caps]
- Should the Capitals consider trading McMichael? [WHN]
- Another look at Washington’s defensive performance at the almost-quarter mark of the season. [NoVa Caps]
- It’s still early, but the Capitals could be in playoff trouble if things don’t change. [RMNB]
- A deep dive into how former Caps player and head coach Adam Oates looked at the game of hockey. [Athletic ($)]
- Ivan Miroshnichenko continues to tear it up in the MHL, and he also dropped the gloves in his first fight of the season. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Finally, happy 67th birthday to Dennis Maruk and 73rd birthday to Gord Smith!
