Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Blues Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps head to St. Louis, a close look at the defense and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: JAN 07 Capitals at Blues

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A closer look at the Washington Capitals defense, or lack thereof sometimes. [Rink]
  • Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup with the St. Louis Blues from Peerless and Vogs.
  • A few leftovers from Tuesday’s loss to the Panthers from RMNB, S+S, and Florida Hockey Now.
  • How have the Caps fared over the last week? [NoVa Caps]
  • Should the Capitals consider trading McMichael? [WHN]
  • Another look at Washington’s defensive performance at the almost-quarter mark of the season. [NoVa Caps]
  • It’s still early, but the Capitals could be in playoff trouble if things don’t change. [RMNB]
  • A deep dive into how former Caps player and head coach Adam Oates looked at the game of hockey. [Athletic ($)]
  • Ivan Miroshnichenko continues to tear it up in the MHL, and he also dropped the gloves in his first fight of the season. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Finally, happy 67th birthday to Dennis Maruk and 73rd birthday to Gord Smith!

