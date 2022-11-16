Wednesday Caps Clips: Ain’t No Sunshine

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Coach Peter Laviolette was back behind the bench last night after missing two games for COVID protocol. [NBCSW]
- Breaking down 12 stats that give us at least some idea of what the Caps currently are - and where they could be heading. [The Athletic ($)]
- The agenda points are starting to come together for March’s general manager meetings in Palm Beach, which includes some potential rule tweaks. [NHL]
- Finally, happy 74th birthday to Dave Forbes, happy 45th to Josh Green, and happy 25th to Lucas Johansen!
