Wednesday Caps Clips: Ain’t No Sunshine

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps flail again in Florida, spoiling Laviolette’s return to the team, honing in on key stats that sum up the start of the season and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
  • Coach Peter Laviolette was back behind the bench last night after missing two games for COVID protocol. [NBCSW]
  • Breaking down 12 stats that give us at least some idea of what the Caps currently are - and where they could be heading. [The Athletic ($)]
  • The agenda points are starting to come together for March’s general manager meetings in Palm Beach, which includes some potential rule tweaks. [NHL]
  • Finally, happy 74th birthday to Dave Forbes, happy 45th to Josh Green, and happy 25th to Lucas Johansen!

