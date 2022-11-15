The Noon Number: All Hands on Deck

28 - Number of players, including the goalies, to play in at least one game for the Capitals this season, which is second-most in the league behind Colorado and Toronto (each with 29). Thanks to injuries and the latest suspension, the team’s depth has been tested even more than originally expected to start the year.

Thankfully they still have a ways to go before they hit their high-water mark from the last 15+ seasons, which was 37 players back in 2005-06 (40 including their 3 goalies).