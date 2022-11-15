Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Panthers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Taking a look ahead at what this week holds for the Caps in the latest Snapshots. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s tussle with the Panthers from Vogs, the Panthers, FLM, Peerless, NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Litterbox Cats for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- A few leftovers from Sunday’s no good, very bad game in Tampa, including some strong words from Lars Eller. [S&S, RMNB, THW]
- After that loss, the team’s forward lines also got a little bit of a shakeup, with new guy Sonny Milano getting promoted to the top line. [WHN]
- Two people who shoulder very little blame for Sunday night’s events are the netminders, who continue to be a bright spot for the team this season. [NBCSW]
- Checking out the prospect’s organizational depth between the pipes. [NoVa Caps]
- Things are a little... tense right now, for the players and the fans, as the team struggles to find consistency. So what next? [WHN]
- Meanwhile down in Hershey, Hendrix Lapierre is starting to heat up for the Bears. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 23rd birthday to Alexander Alexeyev!
