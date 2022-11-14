Monday Caps Clips: Trouble In Tampa

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s rough loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), NHL, AP, Caps video (condensed game, Assistant Coach McCarthy, Lindgren/Eller/Hathaway), WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and SB Nation pals Raw Charge.
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Part 2 of Tarik El-Bashir’s Caps mailbag includes thoughts on some bigger picture questions. [Athletic ($)]
- Prospect Lucas Johansen is reportedly dealing with a lower body injury in Hershey right now. [WHN]
- Speaking of Hershey, Hendrix Lapierre is now the Bears’ leading scorer after a two-point effort in Hershey’s win over the Laval Rocket yesterday. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The Capitals are currently the most injured team in the league, and it could prove to be their biggest obstacle this season. [RMNB]
- Finally, happy 66th birthday to Jim Bedard, 46th birthday to Brad Church, 78th birthday to Rod Seiling, and raise a glass to Bryan Watson, who would have turned 80 today.
Loading comments...