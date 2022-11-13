Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Lightning Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s potentially rambunctious rematch against the Bolts from Vogs and the Lightning, and once again remember you can swing by our SB Nation partners over at Raw Charge to get the view from behind enemy lines.
- Nicolas Aube-Kubel had to face the music after his hit on Friday night and will now sit out the next three games. [NHL, AP, WaPo, TB Times]
- Aube-Kuble wasn’t the only one earning the wrath of DoPS, as Garnet Hathaway joined Tampa’s Pat Maroon in getting fined for their scuffle in Friday’s game. [NHL, CP]
- Get a few more leftovers from the Caps’ win over Tampa. [Lightning, S&S]
- Updates on Dmitry Orlov and T.J. Oshie ahead of the upcoming road trip. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 53rd birthday to Patrik Augusta, and happy 32nd to Brenden Dillon!
