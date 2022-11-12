Saturday Caps Clips: Caps Charge Past Lightning

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Athletic ($), ESPN, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Assistant Coach McCarthy, Carlson, Kuemper, Milano), WHN (and again), NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB (and again...and again), S+S, and SB Nation pals Raw Charge.
- In case you missed it yesterday, Coach Laviolette is in COVID protocol and will miss at least two games. [WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- John Carlson became the first defenseman in franchise history to reach 600 points — congrats, Carly! [NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Part 1 of Tarik El-Bashir’s Caps mailbag includes thoughts on injuries, waiver pickups, and McMichael. [Athletic ($)]
- Checking in with Sonny Milano as he chats about his NHL journey and his new start in Washington. [WHN]
- As the season goes on, some players’ roles are beginning to evolve. [NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals might be losing players to injury left and right, but they are still managing to stay afloat in a competitive Eastern Conference. [NBCSW]
- Where do the Caps land on the Athletic’s latest NHL power rankings? [Athletic ($)]
- Before his return last night, how had John Carlson’s absence affected Washington’s even-strength play? [NoVa Caps]
- A common thread of the discussion surrounding Connor McMichael: he needs to play. [S+S]
- Washington’s 2022 first round draft pick Ivan Miroshnichenko is apparently channeling The Great 8 in his return to pro hockey. [WHN]
- Vinny Iorio scored the OT game-winner for Hershey yesterday in their victory over the Islanders. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The NHL and NHLPA announced yesterday that the World Cup of Hockey will not be held in 2024 and that they are now aiming for 2025 (booooo, tomato tomato tomato). [NHL, ESPN]
- Finally, happy 60th birthday to Mark Hunter!
