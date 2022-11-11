The Noon Number: Quiet Start

16 - Number of goals scored in first periods of Capitals games this season, with eight scored and eight allowed. That’s tied for the fewest in the league with the Islanders and Blues.

The Caps’ eight first-period goals are tied for second-fewest in the league, which isn’t so bad considering they’re tied for the third-fewest goals given up in that opening frame.

Either way, you probably don’t need to worry about hitting traffic on the way to Caps games... you’ve got time to settle in.