Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Lightning Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps look to get back on track as they open a home-and-home set against the Bolts, the better halves host a baby shower and more.

By Becca H
NHL: APR 06 Lightning at Capitals Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • It’s all in the family as our own Alex joins Greg for the latest episode of JRR. [Rink]
  • Previews of tonight’s bout with the Bolts from Vogs, the Lightning, AP, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation partners over at Raw Charge for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • Who has been the most adept at stealing away pucks this season... and who is fond of giving it away? [NoVa Caps]
  • More than 120 youth hockey coaches from around the region recently gathered at Medstar to learn from Coach Laviolette and his team. [Caps]
  • Six expectant military moms got a baby shower like no other courtesy of Kristen Laviolette and other Caps’ better halves. [Caps]
  • Happy 68th birthday to Michel Bergeron, and happy 50th to Steve Konowalchuk!
  • Finally, on this Veterans Day, a special thank you from all of us at the Rink to all who are serving or have served in the military!

