Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Lightning Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- It’s all in the family as our own Alex joins Greg for the latest episode of JRR. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s bout with the Bolts from Vogs, the Lightning, AP, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation partners over at Raw Charge for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Who has been the most adept at stealing away pucks this season... and who is fond of giving it away? [NoVa Caps]
- More than 120 youth hockey coaches from around the region recently gathered at Medstar to learn from Coach Laviolette and his team. [Caps]
- Six expectant military moms got a baby shower like no other courtesy of Kristen Laviolette and other Caps’ better halves. [Caps]
- Happy 68th birthday to Michel Bergeron, and happy 50th to Steve Konowalchuk!
- Finally, on this Veterans Day, a special thank you from all of us at the Rink to all who are serving or have served in the military!
Loading comments...