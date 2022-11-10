The Noon Number: You Look Familiar...

57 - Number of minutes that Conor Sheary, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin have skated together as a line this season.

That’s the highest ice time total of any trio on the Capitals this year - and yet per MoneyPuck, that total ranks 61st overall, and is the fifth-lowest team high in the league (Detroit, 48.8; Anaheim 54.8; San Jose, 55.3; St. Louis 41.7).

There’s also a significant drop-off between that top-line consistency and the next Caps’ line on the list, which is Aliaksei Protas, Lars Eller and Anthony Mantha, who have spent a grand total of 42.8 minutes together so far.