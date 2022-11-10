Thursday Caps Clips: Un-Kuempt

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), Pens, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, S&S, NoVa Caps, RMNB, PHN, and Pensburgh.
- As always when the Caps and Pens clash, all eyes were on Ovechkin and Crosby (even if neither did much last night). [NHL, SI]
- Since arriving in DC, Darcy Kuemper has been pretty stellar on most nights... last night was not one of those nights. Woof. [NBCSW]
- Lars Eller had some interesting thoughts on what the Caps need to improve (aside from just getting a full, healthy slate of NHLers out there). [NBCSW]
- The Caps’ upcoming schedule looks intimidating, but is it as scary as it looks on paper? [S&S]
- With Alex Alexeyev’s conditioning stint complete, the team summoned him from the Bears and sent Lucas Johansen back to Hershey to make space. [Caps]
- There were actually some good(ish?) updates on the team’s many, many injured players. Hooray... [NBCSW]
- Former Cap Aaron Volpatti talks about the harrowing experience that changed his life - and almost derailed his NHL dreams. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 66th birthday to Greg Carroll!
