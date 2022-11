.652 - The Capitals’ points percentage in the second of back-to-back games since the start of the 2020-21 season, which is tied for fifth-best over that span.

Over the last two seasons (plus the one set this season), the Caps have gone 14-7-2 on 0 days of rest, although they’re only 6-5-2 since the start of 2021-22, and 0-1-0 this year.

They’ll look to pull even on the campaign tonight when they host the Vegas Golden Knights.