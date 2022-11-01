Tuesday Caps Clips: Kuzy’s Still Skating; Caps vs. Knights Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Looking ahead to a busy first week of November for the Caps. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s shootout loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, recap), NHL, AP, Reuters, WaPo, NBCSW, News & Observer, NSJ, WHN, RMNB, NoVa Caps (and again), and Canes Country.
- Prior to last night’s game, Peter Laviolette had some not-so-bad and not-so-great updates on the injuries to John Carlson and T.J. Oshie, respectively. [Caps, NHL, NBCSW]
- Previews of tonight’s joust with the Knights from Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Knights on Ice for the view from behind enemy lines.
- In new Hershey coach Todd Nelson, the Bears have some championship pedigree behind the bench. [AHL]
- Happy 31st birthday to Daniel Carr, happy 65th to Brent Tremblay, and happy 76th to Bill Lesuk!
- Stud.
quick darcy appreciation post pic.twitter.com/76bzOIIcJW— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 1, 2022
