 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Caps Clips: Kuzy’s Still Skating; Caps vs. Knights Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps squeak out a point in Carolina before a quick stop at home to host the Knights, some (not good) injury updates, and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Vegas Golden Knights v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

Loading comments...