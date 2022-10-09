 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Caps Clips: And Now, They Count

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps finish their preseason slate with a win over Columbus, roster decisions await and more.

By Becca H
Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s preseason finale win from Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Strome, Dowd, recap), WaPo, Dispatch, WHN, NoVa Caps, and the Cannon.
  • The Caps’ 4-3 OT win had tons of special teams practice for the boys. [NBCSW]
  • Now that the preseason is in the books, it’s time for some potentially tough decisions to make before the roster cutoff tomorrow. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • Peter Laviolette and Martin Fehervary spoke to the media prior to yesterday’s game. [Caps video (Laviolette, Rinkside Update/Fehervary)]
  • Fehervary came into camp looking to improve his offense, but also continuing his commitment to the physical side of his game. [NBCSW]
  • Will the Caps be disappointing or are some of these “experts” just kind of full of it? Time will tell. [ESPN]
  • Checking in with former Cap Steve Oleksy, who was in town this weekend for the Caps’ alumni event. [WHN]
  • Finally, one last look at a gorgeous end to the preseason from the two new guys:

Bring on the 2022-23 season!

