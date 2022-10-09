Sunday Caps Clips: And Now, They Count

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s preseason finale win from Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Strome, Dowd, recap), WaPo, Dispatch, WHN, NoVa Caps, and the Cannon.
- The Caps’ 4-3 OT win had tons of special teams practice for the boys. [NBCSW]
- Now that the preseason is in the books, it’s time for some potentially tough decisions to make before the roster cutoff tomorrow. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Peter Laviolette and Martin Fehervary spoke to the media prior to yesterday’s game. [Caps video (Laviolette, Rinkside Update/Fehervary)]
- Fehervary came into camp looking to improve his offense, but also continuing his commitment to the physical side of his game. [NBCSW]
- Will the Caps be disappointing or are some of these “experts” just kind of full of it? Time will tell. [ESPN]
- Checking in with former Cap Steve Oleksy, who was in town this weekend for the Caps’ alumni event. [WHN]
- Finally, one last look at a gorgeous end to the preseason from the two new guys:
Bring on the 2022-23 season!
