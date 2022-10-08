 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps wrap up their preseason slate with the visiting Jackets, some of the new guys talk about the move to DC and more.

By Becca H
Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Caps will play out their final game of the preseason tonight at Capital One Arena (even if no one is talking about it). And then? They count. Get ready.
  • With a tough November schedule looming, the Caps would be smart to get off to a strong start in October. [S&S]
  • Updates from yesterday’s practice, where T.J. Oshie skated in a non-contact jersey and others were missing. [WHN]
  • Quietly consistent and versatile, Conor Sheary takes pride in being able to fill whatever role the Caps need him to. [NBCSW]
  • Previews and predictions for the 2022-23 NHL season. [THW, The Score]
  • New forward Dylan Strome chats about joining the Caps, skating alongside Alex Ovechkin, and his beloved Blue Jays’ playoff hopes (sorry, pal). [TSN]
  • Get to know the new Caps’ netminder - and his awesome ‘stache - Charlie Lindgren. [WHN]
  • Some of the East’s frequent “have-nots” are hoping Father Time comes for the perennial playoff teams ahead of them. Well, the Pens do seem poised for a fall..... [AP]
  • Could any of the Caps be in the running for an award at the end of the 2022-23 season? [THW]
  • Get a glimpse of the future with this look at the top 100 NCAA players to keep an eye on this season. [THN]
  • Happy 63rd birthday to John Blum!
  • Please enjoy roughly 3 minutes of Garnet Hathaway being Garnet Hathaway.
  • Finally, check out these dapper gentlemen at the start of this weekend’s alumni event.

