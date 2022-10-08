Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps will play out their final game of the preseason tonight at Capital One Arena (even if no one is talking about it). And then? They count. Get ready.
- With a tough November schedule looming, the Caps would be smart to get off to a strong start in October. [S&S]
- Updates from yesterday’s practice, where T.J. Oshie skated in a non-contact jersey and others were missing. [WHN]
- Quietly consistent and versatile, Conor Sheary takes pride in being able to fill whatever role the Caps need him to. [NBCSW]
- Previews and predictions for the 2022-23 NHL season. [THW, The Score]
- New forward Dylan Strome chats about joining the Caps, skating alongside Alex Ovechkin, and his beloved Blue Jays’ playoff hopes (sorry, pal). [TSN]
- Get to know the new Caps’ netminder - and his awesome ‘stache - Charlie Lindgren. [WHN]
- Some of the East’s frequent “have-nots” are hoping Father Time comes for the perennial playoff teams ahead of them. Well, the Pens do seem poised for a fall..... [AP]
- Could any of the Caps be in the running for an award at the end of the 2022-23 season? [THW]
- Get a glimpse of the future with this look at the top 100 NCAA players to keep an eye on this season. [THN]
- Happy 63rd birthday to John Blum!
- Please enjoy roughly 3 minutes of Garnet Hathaway being Garnet Hathaway.
- Finally, check out these dapper gentlemen at the start of this weekend’s alumni event.
Welcome (back) to D.C.!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 7, 2022
Our alumni are in town for the annual Caps Alumni Weekend. pic.twitter.com/A9lyMNQn7o
Loading comments...