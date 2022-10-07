 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips: Just Stay Healthy

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Updates from the latest bruised and battered players, previews of the season ahead and more.

By Becca H
Detroit Red Wings v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Japers’ Rink Radio is back! The JRR crew is joined by the one and only Samantha Pell to talk about the return of Caps’ hockey. [Rink]
  • The one rule in the preseason, especially for the vets, is to just Stay Healthy. So of course both T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov are banged up (although both day-to-day... for now). [WaPo, NBCSW]
  • It’s not surprising that Evgeny Kuznetsov doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him, nor is his pure joy of playing the game - but still fun to read about. [WHN]
  • Previewing the 2022-23 campaign for the Caps’ two new netminders. [Peerless (Kuemper, Lindgren)]
  • ...and a look at what should be a very tough Metro Division. [Puck Prose]
  • The team is going through injury issues like last year, but Peter Laviolette gets a different sense from his team at this year’s camp thanks to the new additions. [NBCSW]
  • Hear from the big guy himself after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video]
  • Another look at some milestones that could be ahead for various NHLers in the coming season. [NHL]
  • Diving into the many, many past and present WHLers in the Caps’ prospect pool who are looking to break into the NHL. [WHL]
  • Rankings of power. [Sportsnet]
  • Checking in on where the Caps show up in the latest Super 16 rankings. [NHL]
  • A bevy of former Caps will be at this weekend’s Stars & Spirits Alumni Event. [WUSA9]
  • Finally, happy 73rd birthday to Jim Hrycuik, and happy 34th to Cameron Schilling.

