Friday Caps Clips: Just Stay Healthy

- Japers’ Rink Radio is back! The JRR crew is joined by the one and only Samantha Pell to talk about the return of Caps’ hockey. [Rink]
- The one rule in the preseason, especially for the vets, is to just Stay Healthy. So of course both T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov are banged up (although both day-to-day... for now). [WaPo, NBCSW]
- It’s not surprising that Evgeny Kuznetsov doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him, nor is his pure joy of playing the game - but still fun to read about. [WHN]
- Previewing the 2022-23 campaign for the Caps’ two new netminders. [Peerless (Kuemper, Lindgren)]
- ...and a look at what should be a very tough Metro Division. [Puck Prose]
- The team is going through injury issues like last year, but Peter Laviolette gets a different sense from his team at this year’s camp thanks to the new additions. [NBCSW]
- Hear from the big guy himself after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video]
- Another look at some milestones that could be ahead for various NHLers in the coming season. [NHL]
- Diving into the many, many past and present WHLers in the Caps’ prospect pool who are looking to break into the NHL. [WHL]
- Rankings of power. [Sportsnet]
- Checking in on where the Caps show up in the latest Super 16 rankings. [NHL]
- A bevy of former Caps will be at this weekend’s Stars & Spirits Alumni Event. [WUSA9]
- Finally, happy 73rd birthday to Jim Hrycuik, and happy 34th to Cameron Schilling.
