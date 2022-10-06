The Noon Countdown: Four Square

6 - Number of days remaining until the start of the Capitals’ 2022-23 season. But it’s also...

...the number of goals given up by the Caps last season at four on four, tied with the Hurricanes for second-most in the NHL behind only Ottawa (7).

On the flip side, the Caps scored five four-on-four goals last year, which was also tied for second in the NHL and gave them a total of 11 goals scored for/against in four-on-four scenarios. That’s tied with Ottawa for the most four-on-four goals - the only two teams in the league to crack double digits in that department.

Oddly enough, four of those four-on-four goals - two for the Caps, two against - were scored in a single game, a wild 7-3 loss in Toronto back in April.