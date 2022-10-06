Thursday Caps Clips: Brownie Points

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals preseason victory over the Detroit Red Wings from Vogs, WaPo ($), NBCSW, WHN, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB.
- Also of note from last night: T.J. Oshie left the game with an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return, and he is being evaluated today. [WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, and RMNB]
- Caps goalies Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren will both be participating in the October Saves Goalie Challenge fundraising campaign. [Caps]
- Speaking of Kuemper, get to know the new netminder a bit more. [WHN]
- Do the Capitals make the cut for the NHL’s first Super 16 rankings of the season? [NHL]
- Hear the story behind Evgeny Kuznetsov’s “stick twirl” shootout move from the birdman himself. [WHN]
- Prospect Alexander Suzdalev is off to a blistering start in the WHL with three goals in his last two games. [NoVa Caps]
- Some bold predictions for Alex Ovechkin this season to jumpstart your Thursday. [CP]
- A look at some xGF data for four young players fighting for roster spots. [NoVa Caps]
- Happy 23rd birthday to Martin Fehervary and happy 32nd birthday to Marcus Johansson!
Finally, congratulations are in order for Anthony Mantha and fiancee Caitlyn Duffy after the birth of their daughter yesterday!
Loading comments...