Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Red Wings Game Day

- Previews for tonight’s preseason matchup with the Detroit Red Wings from WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- The Washington Capitals could look very different next season with a lot of expiring contracts, so what does different look like? [Rink]
- Previewing this season for defenseman Dmitry Orlov. [Peerless]
- Speaking of defensemen, Washington’s blue line is going to look very familiar this season. [WaPo ($)]
- Notes from yesterday’s practice from WHN, NoVa Caps, Caps video (Coach Laviolette), and RMNB.
- An even more important pupdate from yesterday: content from the Caps Canine Calendar photoshoot. [NoVa Caps, RMNB, NBC4 Sports, and S+S]
- Connor Brown appears to be settling in just fine on Washington’s top line. [NBCSW]
- As training camp is nearing its end, the pressure is building for Connor McMichael. [WHN]
- So Kids Can announced both a sweepstakes and the addition of Martin Fehervary to the initiative yesterday. [Caps]
- The Caps often ice a lineup heavy on first-round draft picks, but next week might be a different story. [NoVa Caps]
- How many goals do we think Alex Ovechkin is going to score this season? [NHL]
- Nothing like some offseason NHL power rankings to get your day started. [NoVa Caps]
- In case you need a recap of the goalie carousel that was this offseason, look no further. [WaPo ($)]
Finally, g’mar chatima tovah to all of our Jewish readers observing Yom Kippur!
