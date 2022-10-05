 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Red Wings Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps and Wings play their second preseason game, a blue line preview, Caps canine cuteness and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: OCT 27 Red Wings at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previews for tonight’s preseason matchup with the Detroit Red Wings from WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
  • The Washington Capitals could look very different next season with a lot of expiring contracts, so what does different look like? [Rink]
  • Previewing this season for defenseman Dmitry Orlov. [Peerless]
  • Speaking of defensemen, Washington’s blue line is going to look very familiar this season. [WaPo ($)]
  • Notes from yesterday’s practice from WHN, NoVa Caps, Caps video (Coach Laviolette), and RMNB.
  • An even more important pupdate from yesterday: content from the Caps Canine Calendar photoshoot. [NoVa Caps, RMNB, NBC4 Sports, and S+S]
  • Connor Brown appears to be settling in just fine on Washington’s top line. [NBCSW]
  • As training camp is nearing its end, the pressure is building for Connor McMichael. [WHN]
  • So Kids Can announced both a sweepstakes and the addition of Martin Fehervary to the initiative yesterday. [Caps]
  • The Caps often ice a lineup heavy on first-round draft picks, but next week might be a different story. [NoVa Caps]
  • How many goals do we think Alex Ovechkin is going to score this season? [NHL]
  • Nothing like some offseason NHL power rankings to get your day started. [NoVa Caps]
  • In case you need a recap of the goalie carousel that was this offseason, look no further. [WaPo ($)]

Finally, g’mar chatima tovah to all of our Jewish readers observing Yom Kippur!

