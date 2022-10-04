 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips: Protas-tic

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Protas continues to make his case, the Bears open their camp, and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • After playing in each preseason games - and getting time at all three forward positions - Aliaksei Protas is showing off his hard work and potentially forcing some tough decisions. [WaPo, NBCSW]
  • Hear from the big man himself, and his coach, after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Protas, Laviolette, Caps365)]
  • A good partnership in net is important, and the Caps’ two new goaltenders have already formed a close bond. [WHN]
  • Burning questions facing the Caps heading into the 2022-23 season. [THN]
  • A lot of “experts” have the Caps narrowly missing the postseason. Maybe they will, maybe they won’t... but pushed out by the Islanders? Ha. [Sporting News]
  • The Hershey Bears kicked off their training camp yesterday, with a new coach at the helm and their eyes on making another Calder Cup run. [CBS21, ABC27, PennLive]
  • The most beautiful jersey in the world will get put to use 10 times - not enough, but whatevs - this season. [Caps]
  • One of the Caps helped a young cancer survivor meet Alex Ovechkin after Saturday night’s game. N’awww. [RMNB]
  • Finally, happy 41st birthday to Justin Williams!

