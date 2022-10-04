Tuesday Caps Clips: Protas-tic

Your savory breakfast links:
- After playing in each preseason games - and getting time at all three forward positions - Aliaksei Protas is showing off his hard work and potentially forcing some tough decisions. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- Hear from the big man himself, and his coach, after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Protas, Laviolette, Caps365)]
- A good partnership in net is important, and the Caps’ two new goaltenders have already formed a close bond. [WHN]
- Burning questions facing the Caps heading into the 2022-23 season. [THN]
- A lot of “experts” have the Caps narrowly missing the postseason. Maybe they will, maybe they won’t... but pushed out by the Islanders? Ha. [Sporting News]
- The Hershey Bears kicked off their training camp yesterday, with a new coach at the helm and their eyes on making another Calder Cup run. [CBS21, ABC27, PennLive]
- The most beautiful jersey in the world will get put to use 10 times - not enough, but whatevs - this season. [Caps]
- One of the Caps helped a young cancer survivor meet Alex Ovechkin after Saturday night’s game. N’awww. [RMNB]
- Finally, happy 41st birthday to Justin Williams!
