The Noon Number: Storm Chaser

46 - Number of goals scored by Alex Ovechkin against tonight’s opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes, over the course of his career. That’s third-most all time against the Carolina/Hartford franchise, behind only Dave Andreychuk (52) and Michel Goulet (62), and most among active players - leading second-place John Tavares by almost 20 goals.

Ovechkin is also the leading points-getter vs. the franchise among active players, having picked up 98 in 85 games; behind him in second is his frequent and long-time running mate, Nicklas Backstrom, with 62 points (in 64 GP).