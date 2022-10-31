Monday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Hurricanes Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes from Peerless, Vogs, AP, and NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Canes Country for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s shutout win over the Predators from NoVa Caps and RMNB.
- A look at the week that was for the Capitals. [Peerless]
- Beck Malenstyn seems to be thriving in his new fourth-line role. [WaPo ($)]
- The newest Hershey Bear Sonny Milano is ready to make his case for an NHL roster spot. [Athletic ($)]
- Aliaksei Protas has been heating up since a slow start to the season, but he is still not quite satisfied with his game. [WHN]
- How has Washington’s penalty kill fared so far without Carl Hagelin? [NoVa Caps]
- Some injury news from Hershey with notes on Lucas Johanson and Alex Alexeyev. [WHN]
- Speaking of Hershey, the Bears beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms yesterday with strong performances from Mike Sgarbossa and Zach Fucale. [NoVa Caps]
- Alright Caps, it’s time: retire Peter Bondra’s number. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 50th birthday to Mel Angelstad, 39th birthday to Steve Eminger, and 67th birthday to Claude Noel!
Loading comments...