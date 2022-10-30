Sunday Caps Clips: Kuemp Calm and Carry On

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Mantha, Malenstyn, Protas, Orlov, recap), Preds, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN. S&S, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Because nothing good seems to come without a price, the Caps lost two key players to injury last night with both John Carlson and T.J. Oshie leaving the game early.
INJURY UPDATE: #Caps John Carlson (lower body) and TJ Oshie (lower body) are doubtful to return #CapsPreds— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 30, 2022
- Thoughts on the Caps about 10% of the way through the season. [THW]
- Is Alex Ovechkin too old to lead the Caps? (No.) [S&S]
- Happy 38th birthday to Tyson Strachan, happy 39th to Sean Collins, happy 45th to Ivan Ciernik, happy 55th to Pat Elynuik, and happy 70th to Ron Lalonde!
- And happy Sunday to all of you!
⚠️ Volume Warning ⚠️#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/tiHir4JVIm— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 30, 2022
