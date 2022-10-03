Monday Caps Clips: Honey, They Shrunk the Roster

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Washington Capitals are down to 33 players at training camp after making more roster cuts. [Caps, WHN (and again), NoVa Caps]
- After the Capitals announced their second round of roster cuts, the Hershey Bears released their training camp roster. [Hershey Bears, RMNB]
- The Caps sent Hendrix Lapierre down to Hershey yesterday, which was the right choice for both sides. [WHN]
- Signing Dylan Strome has the potential to be one of those sneaky good offseason moves for the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
- Previewing the season for blueliner Nick Jensen. [Peerless]
- The Caps have been working a more aggressive penalty kill this preseason under new assistant coach Scott Allen. [RMNB]
- Garnet Hathaway’s lifelong passion for volunteering with first responders paved the way for his Hath’s Heroes program. [WHN]
- Prospect Alexander Suzdalev scored his first goal of the WHL season yesterday with a power play tally. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- If you have any Caps questions for The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, submit them for his next mailbag! [Athletic]
- What’s in store for the Pacific Division this season? [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 50th birthday to Michael Nylander!
Loading comments...