Monday Caps Clips: Honey, They Shrunk the Roster

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps make more roster cuts, previewing the season for a returning defenseman, a look at the new PK and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new

Washington Capitals v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Washington Capitals are down to 33 players at training camp after making more roster cuts. [Caps, WHN (and again), NoVa Caps]
  • After the Capitals announced their second round of roster cuts, the Hershey Bears released their training camp roster. [Hershey Bears, RMNB]
  • The Caps sent Hendrix Lapierre down to Hershey yesterday, which was the right choice for both sides. [WHN]
  • Signing Dylan Strome has the potential to be one of those sneaky good offseason moves for the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
  • Previewing the season for blueliner Nick Jensen. [Peerless]
  • The Caps have been working a more aggressive penalty kill this preseason under new assistant coach Scott Allen. [RMNB]
  • Garnet Hathaway’s lifelong passion for volunteering with first responders paved the way for his Hath’s Heroes program. [WHN]
  • Prospect Alexander Suzdalev scored his first goal of the WHL season yesterday with a power play tally. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • If you have any Caps questions for The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, submit them for his next mailbag! [Athletic]
  • What’s in store for the Pacific Division this season? [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 50th birthday to Michael Nylander!

