Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Predators Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s smashup in Nashville from Vogs, Peerless, NBCSW, AP, FLM, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at On the Forecheck for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Good news on the recovery of Alex Alexeyev, who underwent shoulder surgery this summer, as the kid is Hershey-bound for a long-term conditioning stint. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- Answering some burning questions about Ovechkin, potential trades, the future of the Caps’ bench boss and more. [WHN]
- A few leftovers from an offense-less loss to Dallas Thursday night. [S&S, RMNB, Defending Big D, Blackout Dallas]
- It’s early yet, but the Caps have noticed a common theme this year: the lack of a 60-minute effort. [WHN]
- Connor McMichael isn’t afraid to be a little hard on himself as he continues his learning curve in the NHL. [WHN]
Loading comments...