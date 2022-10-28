The Noon Number: Missing the Target

110 - The number of missed shots taken by the Capitals this season, which is tied for fourth-most with Seattle. So far in 2022-23, the Caps have averaged just 28.1 shots per game, a rate which is not only bottom-third in the league but which, taken over the course of an entire season, would rank as the second-lowest of any Caps’ team since 2005-06, and the lowest since 2012-13.