 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Caps Clips: Star Struck

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps’ offense runs dry in their loss to Dallas, everyone’s talkin’ ‘bout Marcus and more.

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Capitals v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Talking about the Connor McMichael situation with our pal (and Rink alum) Sammi on the latest episode of JRR. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Oshie, Strome, Jensen, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), and RMNB.
  • Caps’ netminder Charlie Lindgren talks about embracing his inner lion. [WHN]
  • Everyone’s talkin’ ‘bout Marcus Johansson and how he’s been an expectation-exceeding bargain so far. [Athletic ($), S&S]
  • Early-season overreactions for every team blended with power rankings. [Sportsnet]
  • Finally, a reminder that these weirdos are delightful (at least until they take the ice):

Loading comments...