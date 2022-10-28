Saturday Caps Clips: Star Struck

Your savory breakfast links:
- Talking about the Connor McMichael situation with our pal (and Rink alum) Sammi on the latest episode of JRR. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Oshie, Strome, Jensen, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), and RMNB.
- Caps’ netminder Charlie Lindgren talks about embracing his inner lion. [WHN]
- Everyone’s talkin’ ‘bout Marcus Johansson and how he’s been an expectation-exceeding bargain so far. [Athletic ($), S&S]
- Early-season overreactions for every team blended with power rankings. [Sportsnet]
- Finally, a reminder that these weirdos are delightful (at least until they take the ice):
Endless entertainment#CapsStars | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/mAnH86m7mL— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 28, 2022
