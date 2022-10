.500 - The Capitals’ points percentage in games in Dallas since 2005-06. The Caps and Stars have faced off 11 times over that span, with the Caps having an overall record of 5-5-1 - but four of those five wins have come in the last five visits, including a definitive 5-0 win over Dallas (and former Caps’ netminder Braden Holtby) last season.