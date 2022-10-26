The Noon Number: Even Flow

18 - Number of goals scored by the Capitals at five on five so far this season, which is tied for the third-most in the league. That offense is coming from throughout the lineup, too, as the Caps have gotten five-on-five goals from ten different players, with Conor Sheary and Nic Dowd tied for the team lead with three apiece.

The team’s offense has been off to a strong start overall, with 25 total goals - also tied for third-most in the NHL. Sheary leads the pack in total goals, as well, having added a shorthanded goal on Monday to bump his total to four.