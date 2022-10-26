Wednesday Caps Clips: Go JoJo

Your savory breakfast links:
- There were perhaps some raised eyebrows when the Caps re-signed Marcus Johansson this offseason, but so far in 2022-23 he’s exceeded expectations. [WaPo]
- A few leftovers from Monday night’s win in Jersey. [S&S, RMNB, THW]
- One of the positives from that win was Beck Malenstyn’s performance, which included his first NHL assist - and he’s a great option for that fourth-line spot. [NoVa Caps]
- Check out Charlie Lindgren’s stylin’ Reverse Retro mask. [WHN]
- The Caps’ power play has been hot to start the season - and the captain insists it’s not all about his shot. [WHN]
