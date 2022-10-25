The Noon Number: Four Play

3 - Number of times this season that the Capitals have scored four goals in a single period, including in last night’s 6-3 victory over the Devils. They’ve also recently put up four goals against the Kings in their comeback win over the weekend, and four in the third of the comeback against Vancouver last Monday.

The Caps are one of just eight teams to have as many as one four-goal period under their belt this season - and the only one of those eight to have done it more than once.