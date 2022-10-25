Tuesday Caps Clips: Jersey Boys

Your savory breakfast links:
- Looking ahead to what this week holds for the Caps and their first long road trip in the latest Snapshots. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, Sheary, Lindgren, Hathaway, recap), Devils, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and All About the Jersey.
- The Caps’ fourth line had another big night, which is becoming pretty common so far in this young season. [NBCSW]
- Just another historic goal for the Caps’ captain:
Alex Ovechkin’s second-period goal stands as the game winner. It marks Ovechkin’s 122nd career game-winning goal, moving him past Gordie Howe for the second-most game-winning goals in NHL history. Ovechkin only trails Jaromir Jagr (135) for the most GWGs in NHL history.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 25, 2022
- Pretty solid start for Caps’ netminder Charlie Lindgren:
From the NHL: Charlie Lindgren (38 saves) recorded his first career win with Washington. His 74 combined saves through two games this season is the second most through a goaltender’s first two career contests with the Capitals behind Gary Inness in 1978-79 (76).— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) October 25, 2022
- Some power rankings along with early-season overreactions for each team. [The Score]
- Interesting look at how the power play has evolved around the league, and how the Caps have been one of the more influential teams in that evolution. [The Athletic ($)]
- Connor McMichael continues to be a topic of conversation, and yesterday Peter Laviolette spoke to why the kid’s been on the sidelines. [WHN]
- Speaking of McMichael, perhaps a dip in overall performance has something to do with those nights in the press box, as well. [NoVa Caps]
- The ongoing attack on Ukraine by Russia continues to complicate things for Russian athletes, both current NHLers and NHL hopefuls. [ESPN]
- Want to feel old? Cole Knuble, younger son of former Cap Mike, builds on his DC roots to try and carve out his own hockey career. [Flohockey.tv]
