Tuesday Caps Clips: Jersey Boys

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps down the Devils, the fourth line steps up again, McMichael chatter continues and more.

By Becca H
  • Pretty solid start for Caps’ netminder Charlie Lindgren:
  • Some power rankings along with early-season overreactions for each team. [The Score]
  • Interesting look at how the power play has evolved around the league, and how the Caps have been one of the more influential teams in that evolution. [The Athletic ($)]
  • Connor McMichael continues to be a topic of conversation, and yesterday Peter Laviolette spoke to why the kid’s been on the sidelines. [WHN]
  • Speaking of McMichael, perhaps a dip in overall performance has something to do with those nights in the press box, as well. [NoVa Caps]
  • The ongoing attack on Ukraine by Russia continues to complicate things for Russian athletes, both current NHLers and NHL hopefuls. [ESPN]
  • Want to feel old? Cole Knuble, younger son of former Cap Mike, builds on his DC roots to try and carve out his own hockey career. [Flohockey.tv]

