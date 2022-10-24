Monday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Devils Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Caps and Devils from Vogs, Devils, Peerless, and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation partners All About the Jersey for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s win over the Kings from RMNB and S+S.
- A look at the week that was for the Capitals. [Peerless]
- Dmitry Orlov does not have a contract beyond this season, but that uncertainty isn’t slowing him down. [WaPo ($)]
- Early season observations on Alex Ovechkin, Darcy Kuemper, special teams and more. [Athletic ($)]
- More thoughts on Connor McMichael and where he should (or should not be) playing, which the Rink team explored last week. [WHN]
- A few highs and lows from the last week for the Capitals. [THW]
- Their comeback win on Saturday was cause for celebration, but the Caps want to hold themselves to a higher standard. [WHN]
- Caps’ blue line prospect David Gucciardi has now scored in back-to-back games with Michigan State. [NoVa Caps]
- Former Cap and Stanley Cup champ Michael Kempny signed with HC Sparta Praha of the Czech Extraliga this weekend, and he is happy to be home. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
