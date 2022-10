20.7% - Marcus Johansson’s shooting percentage on wraparound shots over the course of his career, which is the highest of any player in the league over that span (min. 25 shots). Johansson has scored six times on that move in the decade+ he’s spent as an NHLer, tied for the most by any NHLer since 2010.

That includes this beauty of a bounce - and eventual game-winner - Saturday night: