Sunday Caps Clips: Royal Rumble

- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Johansson, Orlov, Dowd, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, OC Register, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and LA Kings Insider.
- After another late-game comeback, the Caps are still trying to find consistency from period to period. [NBCSW]
- Before returning to the lineup, Evgeny Kuznetsov talked about the one-game suspension for his high stick against Vancouver and what he learned. [WHN]
- Is the team already in survival mode? (...I’m going with “uh, no” but YMMV.) [S&S]
- The team, for what it’s worth, doesn’t seem to be too worried about the up-and-down start to the season. [WHN]
- A lot of probably unfounded blame placed at Laviolette’s feet for some former Caps young’uns in this piece about Connor McMichael, a topic we discussed earlier this week. [RMNB]
