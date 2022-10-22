Capitals vs. Kings Recap: Comeback Caps Back on Track with 4-3 Win

The Caps came into tonight's game looking to rebound from a tough loss in Ottawa Thursday night; the Kings arrived in DC similarly reeling from a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Pens. Well... someone had to win, right?

Here’s Monday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Another strong third period for the Caps (and much better than their last third proud) featured offense coming from throughout the lineup.

Minus: Hard to say what John Carlson was trying to do on the Kings' first goal, but it certainly wouldn't fall under the category of "being a helpful defenseman" (and his goalie would probably agree). And as for #74 on the Kings' third goal... we were taught that if you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all.

[crickets]

So a big win for the Caps gets them back on track. Next up, a Monday night matchup with a Metro rival as they head to Jersey.