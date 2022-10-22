Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Kings Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s bout with the Kings from Vogs, AP, Peerless, NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation partners over at Jewels from the Crown for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Drew Doughty missed both Caps-Kings games last season, and is looking forward to taking on Alex Ovechkin for the first time in over two years. Bring it. [NHL]
- The start of the 2022-23 season has been... uneven. Is it too early to worry about the Caps? [WHN]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s loss in Ottawa. [S&S, RMNB]
- Good news from the prospect pool: 2022 first round draft pick Ivan Miroshnichenko was back on the ice, moving a step closer to being cleared to play. [WHN]
- Work has begun on retooling NBC Sports Washington into a new network following the purchase earlier this summer by Monumental Sports & Entertainment. [WBJ]
- The Caps recently signed Sonny Milano; what’s their plan for him going forward? [WHN]
- Ranking the Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys. [THW]
- Balancing fatherhood and hockey can be a challenge, but it’s one the numerous Caps Dads are happy to take on. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 54th birthday to Terry Yake, and happy 42nd to Matt Pettinger!
