Friday Caps Clips: Capital Crash

- Let’s talk about Connor McMichael, shall we? [Rink]
- The Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys are out, and the Caps’ new threads shift to the blue, black and copper of yesteryear. [Rink, Caps, NHL, WaPo]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Johansson, Carlson, Oshie, recap), NHL, AP, CP, Reuters, WaPo, NBCSW, Ottawa Sun, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and Silver Seven Sens.
- In a physical contest against the Senators, the Caps were definitely missing big #43. [NBCSW]
- They’re also now missing new forward Connor Brown, who is out long-term - so here are some ways they can replace him. [The Athletic ($)]
- So about these Caps so far... [S&S]
- Handing out some rankings of power with a celebration of each team’s longest-tenured player. [Sportsnet]
- And in other rankings, check out the rest of the league’s Reverse Retro Reboots and rank them accordingly. [ESPN, The Score]
- Get to know the man behind the “Save the Caps” campaign that kept our beloved Washington Capitals in DC 40 years ago. [Record Gazette]
