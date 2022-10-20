Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Senators Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators from Peerless, Vogs, NoVa Caps, and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Silver Seven Sens for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- Forward Connor Brown will be out long-term with a lower body injury and has been placed on IR. [WaPo ($), NHL, Athletic ($), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- The Capitals also recalled forward Beck Malenstyn yesterday, a corresponding move Brown’s shift to IR and Kuznetsov’s suspension tonight. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- Notes from yesterday’s practice from Coach Laviolette, WHN (and again), NoVa Caps, and RMNB (and again).
- With Brown out long-term, what might Washington’s lineup look like? [WHN]
- This much is certain: Connor Brown will be hard to replace. [Athletic ($)]
- Speaking of the lineup, some of Laviolette’s line combos have been great, but others have left something to be desired. [NoVa Caps]
- For the Caps, there are both pros and cons to icing the second-oldest lineup in the league. [NBCSW]
- Conor Sheary is making a point of stepping up wherever the team needs him to this season. [RMNB]
- The Caps announced the five beneficiaries of their Capital Impact Fund yesterday. [Caps]
- Happy 44th birthday to Mike Farrell!
- Finally, we want to wish all the best to former Cap Jakub Vrana, who has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
